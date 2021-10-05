Short Interest in KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Rises By 90.0%

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KPLUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

