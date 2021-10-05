Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $141.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Simon Property have outperformed the industry it belongs to so far in the year. In addition, the recent trend in 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revision indicates a favorable outlook for the company. With the resumption of the economy and an improving leasing environment, the retail REIT is poised to benefit from its superior assets in premium locations. Amid the retail real estate market transformation, adoption of an omni-channel strategy and its successful tie-ups with premium retailers has been encouraging. Moreover, strategic buyouts and transformative redevelopments act as tailwinds. Also, a solid balance-sheet will help it tap growth amid an improving environment. However, store closures, tenant bankruptcy, low footfall at properties and higher e-commerce adoption remain major concerns.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Shares of SPG opened at $132.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.46. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $137.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

