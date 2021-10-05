NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings is well-poised for growth on new primary insurance written, direct primary insurance in force and a better risk-based capital ratio. Its mortgage insurance portfolio is expected to create a strong foundation for future earnings. The mortgage insurer should continue to benefit from a strong mortgage origination market and increased private mortgage insurance penetration rates. The company has a comprehensive reinsurance program in place on nearly entirety of in-force portfolio. NMI Holdings boasts a strong capital position. The company aims to generate solid mid-teens returns for its shareholders. Its shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, NMI Holdings expects to face significant increase in default population and thus anticipates incurring additional claims expense as well as increasing loss reserves.”

Get NMI alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. On average, research analysts predict that NMI will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NMI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NMI by 134.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NMI (NMIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.