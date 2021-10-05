Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

CCEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $54.92 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

