CTI BioPharma’s (CTIC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CTIC has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.42.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.76. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

