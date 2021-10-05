Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.67.

FTCH opened at $36.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Farfetch by 72.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $66,275,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $8,624,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

