The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Get The Bank of East Asia alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DBS Vickers raised The Bank of East Asia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Bank of East Asia in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0758 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of East Asia (BKEAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.