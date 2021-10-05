Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Upgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.76.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

