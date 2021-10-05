Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $113.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 35,210 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

