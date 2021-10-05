Reviewing Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 41.31% 177.12% 44.54% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

8.1% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and AFC Gamma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.35 $2.08 million N/A N/A AFC Gamma $5.25 million 67.81 $4.31 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Comstock Holding Companies and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71

AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $26.45, indicating a potential upside of 22.11%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc. engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development. The Real Estate Services segment provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services. Its environmental services group provides consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and provides site specific solutions for any project that may have an environmental impact, from environmental due diligence to site-specific assessments and remediation. The company was founded by Christopher Clemente in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.