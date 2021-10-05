$138.52 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report sales of $138.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.30 million to $138.70 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $98.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $531.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.40 million to $533.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $677.16 million, with estimates ranging from $662.86 million to $693.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $115,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,450 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,206 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after buying an additional 231,599 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Smartsheet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMAR opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.