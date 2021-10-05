Zacks Investment Research Lowers A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

