Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Despite rapidly changing market conditions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, Weyerhaeuser’s operational excellence initiatives, solid momentum in U.S. housing, and solid repair and remodel demand bode well. Initiatives to boost financial flexibility enabled it to generate solid cash flow and strengthen the balance sheet. The company delivered strong performance across businesses in second-quarter 2021 despite uncertain lumber and resin market as well as rising transportation costs. It continues to focus on operational excellence and expects another $50-$75 million improvement across businesses in 2021. Yet, industry competition might restrict its growth in the quarters ahead. Rising costs and stiff competition also add to the woes. Shares of Weyerhaeuser have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weyerhaeuser (WY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.