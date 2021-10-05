Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRSR. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of CRSR opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.22.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 14.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 69.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

