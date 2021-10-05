Short Interest in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Expands By 35.6%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,340,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 15,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIG opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Vinco Ventures has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the period. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

