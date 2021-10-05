Short Interest in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Expands By 31.6%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,395,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,547,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,925,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,438,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 395,397 shares in the last quarter.

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Arrowroot Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

