Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ALCO stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. Alico has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $259.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alico will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.33%.

In related news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $39,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,799 shares of company stock worth $2,264,474. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alico by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alico by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alico by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alico by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Alico by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

