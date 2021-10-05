Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

APTX opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.36. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aptinyx by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

