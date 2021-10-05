Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Shares of AUB opened at $37.92 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 31.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 89,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 106,857.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

