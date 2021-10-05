Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $500.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000 over the last ninety days. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 325,562 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,551 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

