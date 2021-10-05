Contrasting dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) and PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) and PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and PASSUR Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A PASSUR Aerospace 4.25% -2.50% 5.52%

45.8% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and PASSUR Aerospace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PASSUR Aerospace $11.53 million 0.49 -$12.30 million N/A N/A

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PASSUR Aerospace.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and PASSUR Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 1 0 3.00 PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.75%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R. Keller in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

