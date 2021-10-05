Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PAYX. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.61.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.06. Paychex has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Paychex by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Paychex by 40.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,415 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

