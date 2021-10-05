Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $105.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average of $106.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 113,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

