Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DANOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, August 20th.

DANOY opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

