Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.