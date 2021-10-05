JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.65 ($47.83).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

