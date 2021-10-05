Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,550 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,720.63 ($48.61).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,519.50 ($45.98) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £82.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,538.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,396.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, with a total value of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders have acquired 25,470 shares of company stock worth $89,791,888 in the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

