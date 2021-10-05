adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €330.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €325.88 ($383.39).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA ADS opened at €264.05 ($310.65) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €299.86 and its 200-day moving average is €293.03. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.