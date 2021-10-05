Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.15 ($81.36).

ETR:1COV opened at €57.92 ($68.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. Covestro has a one year low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

