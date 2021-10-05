Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is an investment company. It engages in the operation of lifestyle department stores. The company’s activities also include retailing business, property development and property investment. It operates primarily in the Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China geographical segments. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Shares of LFSYY stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Lifestyle International has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.04 million, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

