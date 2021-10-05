Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARR. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$13.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.67.

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$9.83 on Monday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.63 million and a P/E ratio of -614.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 176.65 and a current ratio of 176.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.89.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

