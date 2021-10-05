Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KRUS. Stephens boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $56.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $421.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

