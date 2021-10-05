Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. CSFB set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.00.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$66.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$65.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.78. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.59 and a 1 year high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

