Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $183.90

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $183.90 and last traded at $174.94, with a volume of 243427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.90.

CNXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.76.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,366,555.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,760. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $2,698,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,781,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $3,691,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

