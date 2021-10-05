Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Drops By 27.6%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AYRWF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

Shares of AYRWF opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

