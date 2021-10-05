Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LSGOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 2.11.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.