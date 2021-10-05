Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) vs. Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Head to Head Analysis

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -1,224.90% -32.36% -29.19% Biotricity N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and Biotricity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Biotricity 0 0 3 0 3.00

Biotricity has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 133.92%. Given Biotricity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Biotricity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million 94.51 -$14.76 million N/A N/A Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Biotricity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

Biotricity beats Ocean Power Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. Ocean Power Technologies was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, NJ.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology, is comprised of a monitoring device and software components, which is made available to the market, in order to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

