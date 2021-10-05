UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.14.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
