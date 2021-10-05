UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,973,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 24.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after acquiring an additional 328,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.