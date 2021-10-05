COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Head-To-Head Survey

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) and COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bankinter and COBHAM PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankinter 3 5 2 0 1.90 COBHAM PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bankinter currently has a consensus price target of $5.06, indicating a potential downside of 13.36%. Given Bankinter’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bankinter is more favorable than COBHAM PLC/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

Bankinter has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COBHAM PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bankinter and COBHAM PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankinter 69.53% 6.75% 0.34% COBHAM PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bankinter and COBHAM PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankinter $2.17 billion 2.42 $362.25 million N/A N/A COBHAM PLC/ADR $2.18 billion 2.54 $98.11 million $0.11 40.82

Bankinter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than COBHAM PLC/ADR.

Dividends

Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. COBHAM PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. COBHAM PLC/ADR pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bankinter beats COBHAM PLC/ADR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

COBHAM PLC/ADR Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite, radio, wireless, antenna, and mobile connectivity markets. The Mission Systems segment provides safety and survival systems for extreme environments; nose-to-tail aerial refueling systems; and wing-tip to wing-tip mission systems for jets, transport aircraft, and rotorcraft. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment offers critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, in the air, and in space through off-the-shelf and customized products, which include radio frequency, microwave, microelectronics, antenna subsystems, and motion control solutions. This segment serves defense, radar, electronic warfare, X-ray imaging, medical, and industrial markets. The Aviation Services segment delivers outsourced aviation services for military and commercial customers through military training, special mission flights, outsourced commercial aviation, fly-in fly-out, and aircraft engineering services. Cobham plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Wimborne, the United Kingdom.

