easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Get easyJet alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on easyJet (EJTTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.