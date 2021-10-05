Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of GLPI opened at $47.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

