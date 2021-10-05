First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $554.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.16 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,818,000 after acquiring an additional 77,589 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

