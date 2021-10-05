Zacks Investment Research Lowers FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of FVCB opened at $19.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $271.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

