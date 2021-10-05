Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €665.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €665.00 ($782.35) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on Kering in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €797.58 ($938.33).

EPA KER opened at €619.40 ($728.71) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €697.37 and a 200-day moving average of €692.97. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

