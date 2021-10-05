Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COUP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.22.

COUP opened at $212.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $387,398.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,389 shares of company stock worth $38,481,738. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 235.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 41.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 20.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

