Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Volta stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Volta has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

