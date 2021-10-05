MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:ML opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.