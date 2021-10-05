Contrasting Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) & Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) and Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Jiangsu Expressway’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $609.60 million 1.97 $196.00 million N/A N/A Jiangsu Expressway $1.43 billion 3.52 $607.70 million N/A N/A

Jiangsu Expressway has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals.

Risk & Volatility

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiangsu Expressway has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Jiangsu Expressway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 34.04% 24.80% 20.38% Jiangsu Expressway N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dundee Precious Metals and Jiangsu Expressway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jiangsu Expressway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.29%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than Jiangsu Expressway.

Dividends

Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Jiangsu Expressway pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Jiangsu Expressway on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc. is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production. The Ada Tepe segment engages in the production of gold in Bulgaria. The Tsumeb segment represents the smelter operation. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of general and administrative costs, corporate social responsibility expenses, exploration and development projects, and other income and cost items. The company was founded by Nathan Edward Goodman on September 2, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 17 road and bridge projects; and owned approximately 850 kilometers of roads and bridges. The company also offers passenger transportation; and engages in the development and operation of ancillary services along the toll roads and bridges, including refueling, catering, petrol, food, retail, advertising, etc. In addition, it engages in real estate development activities. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China. Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a subsidiary of Jiangsu Communications Holding Company Limited.

