Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.40). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 299,239 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,830,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 127,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

AVEO stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $211.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.20.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

