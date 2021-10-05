Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.80

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 968794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.
AVDL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305,770 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,036,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after buying an additional 389,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,226,000. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDL)
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.