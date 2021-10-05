Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.80

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 968794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

AVDL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305,770 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,036,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after buying an additional 389,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,226,000. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

